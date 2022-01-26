Aviva PLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.