Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

