Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,188 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of TechnipFMC worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $112,664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

FTI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

