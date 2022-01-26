Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

