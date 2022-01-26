Aviva PLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $56,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $46,523,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Albemarle stock opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average of $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

