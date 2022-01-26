Aviva PLC Sells 24,195 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.