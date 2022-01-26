Aviva PLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 152.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dover by 4,175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

