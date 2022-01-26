B. Riley Cuts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $21.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Altimmune has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $24.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

