B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

