B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.32.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

