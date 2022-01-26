B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $375.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.28. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

