Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
