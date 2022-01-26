Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.