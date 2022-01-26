Ballast Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

