Ballast Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 78,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.9% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. 1,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,204. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.35 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.00.

