Ballast Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 70,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

