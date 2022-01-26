Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 10982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.