Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BANC opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

