Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Increased to €10.10 by Analysts at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
