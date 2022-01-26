Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

