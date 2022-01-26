Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:AA opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.