Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.