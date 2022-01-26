Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.80. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

