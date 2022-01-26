Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bancolombia by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.