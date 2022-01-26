Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

