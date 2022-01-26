Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $255,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 205.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

