Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 757 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coupang were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupang by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $67,568,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $38,107,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $32,863,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.