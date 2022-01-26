Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 179 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,880,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

