Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $155,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.36 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

