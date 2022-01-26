Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

