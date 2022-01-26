Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $5,232,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,329.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,325.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

