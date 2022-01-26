Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after buying an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $5,010,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,849 shares of company stock worth $45,510,697. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

