Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.42 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,384,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 112,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

