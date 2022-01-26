Bank of Nova Scotia Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 297.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $21,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

