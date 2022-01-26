Bank of Nova Scotia Has $26.73 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

