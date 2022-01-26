Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.