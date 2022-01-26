Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,012 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

