Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 535,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 504,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

