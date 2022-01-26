Bank OZK to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

OZK opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

