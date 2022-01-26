Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. 129,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Banner by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Banner by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banner by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

