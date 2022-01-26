Barclays Begins Coverage on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

NYSE:CACI opened at $267.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.41. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CACI International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

