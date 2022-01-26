Barclays Cuts 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $17.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

