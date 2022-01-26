Barclays Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $28.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUDC. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $938.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AudioCodes by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AudioCodes by 985.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

