Barclays Lowers AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.28. 146,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,293. The company has a market cap of C$508.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.38 and a one year high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.