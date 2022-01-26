Barclays Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 8.50

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

