Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

