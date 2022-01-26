Barclays PLC Buys 23,131 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 505,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

