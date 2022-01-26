Barclays PLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 636.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.