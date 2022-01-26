Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 104.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 176.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

