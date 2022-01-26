Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

GRI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.06) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.82).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.59). The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 308.28.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($400.22).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

