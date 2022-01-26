Barclays Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.13.

CI Financial stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.87. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

